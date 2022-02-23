Aston Martin - sales and profits improve

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue rose 79% to Â£1.1bn as the number of wholesale vehicles nearly doubled as conditions normalised following Covid restrictions. Average selling price was also higher, reflecting increased demand and a favourable product mix. On a two-year basis, revenue rose 12%.

Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) were Â£137.9m, up from a loss of Â£70.1m from 2020. This was driven by a higher number of Special edition car sales and improved manufacturing efficiency.

In 2022 the group's expecting the number of wholesales to rise above 6,600 and underlying cash profit growth of around 50%.

The shares rose 2.8% following the announcement.

Our view

Full Year Results

Total vehicle sales rose 82% to 6,178, including 98 Specials. That reflected growth across all geographies, with the two largest segments Asia Pacific and Americas more than doubling to 1,815 and 1,984 vehicles respectively. These areas benefitted from strong SUV demand.

SUV sales rose 98% and made up 48.6% of total vehicles sold. Sports sales grew 114% to 1,479 and GT sales rose 42% to 1,589. Higher-margin Special edition car sales more than doubled. The group launched its first hybrid DBX vehicles in China during the fourth quarter.

The group's core average selling price rose to Â£150,000 from Â£136,000, excluding the impact of higher-priced Specials sales. This was driven by strong demand with cars sold to customers by dealers outpacing those sold to the dealerships.

Free cash outflow was Â£123.2m, an improvement from last year's Â£539.3m outflow. Higher profits and changing in the timing of deliveries were behind the advance.

Net debt rose from Â£727m to Â£892m, reflecting the free cash outflow and a slight increase in borrowing.

