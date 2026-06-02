Alphabet (Announcement): $80bn capital raise

The raise is structured in three parts. An initial $30bn offering and a further $10bn investment secured from Berkshire Hathaway. The remaining $40bn will be raised through a drip-fed mechanism, not starting until the third quarter, and subject to market conditions.

The $30bn offering and $10bn placement are part of their plan to fund investments into the AI infrastructure buildout. The remaining $40bn will be used for tax obligations and general corporate purposes.

The shares were down 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Alphabet looks every inch the market darling right now, and it's taking advantage with an unprecedented equity capital raise. The devil's in the details on this. The full $80bn is less than 2% of Alphabet's mammoth $4.5 trillion market cap, with around half earmarked for the AI buildout and the other half for some tax obligations and other business costs.

It’s a lot of money. But Alphabet is raising that capital from a position of strength, not distress.

The core Search business remains the key profit engine, and the latest quarter gave investors more evidence that AI is helping rather than hurting. Search growth stepped up meaningfully, supported by better commercial behaviour, stronger query activity and improving ad tools. The risk that AI changes how people search has not gone away, but for now, Alphabet is showing that it can adapt the product and keep advertisers engaged.

Google Cloud is the clearest growth engine. Revenue growth has moved to another level, backlogs have surged, and AI solutions are now a major driver of demand. That gives Alphabet much better visibility than it has had historically, and the business is no longer just growing quickly - it is doing so with stronger profitability.

Alphabet also has more ways to win than most. Its own chips, Gemini models, cloud infrastructure, consumer products, advertising reach and YouTube all feed into the same AI flywheel. Autonomous driving, through its majority stake in Waymo, adds another interesting long-term option, even if that business’s $126bn valuation is technically small in the context of the wider group today.

There are risks. Search disruption is still the biggest strategic question, and regulatory scrutiny isn’t going away. Alphabet avoided a potential headache last year after some favourable rulings in major cases, but this is always a risk with big tech companies.

Then there’s the cash flow impact of all this investment. Gone are the days of epic free cash flows and massive buybacks, at least for the foreseeable future. The key question is whether that shift matters, and we think the answer is no. Having a place to deploy capital isn’t a bad thing if the returns come through.

All in all, Alphabet remains a fantastic business, and we think it’s one of the highest-quality names in tech. But the market has woken up to that fact, and with the earnings multiple now back towards multi-year highs, a lot of optimism is already priced in.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The technology sector is generally medium/low risk in terms of ESG, though some segments are more exposed, like Electronic Components (environmental risks) and data monetisers (social risks). Business ethics tend to be a material risk within the tech sector, ranging from anti-competitive practices to intellectual property rights. Other key risks include labour relations, data privacy, product governance and resource use.

According to Sustainalytics, Alphabet’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Monopoly and market dominance concerns are a key regulatory risk. It remains the subject of antitrust investigations in several countries, leading to calls from both EU and US regulators for the breakup of its online advertising business. Alphabet’s management of data handling is strong, aided by its deep pockets. But this remains a key risk to monitor in the evolving landscape of AI.