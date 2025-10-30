Alphabet (Q3 Results): powers ahead

Alphabet reported a 15% rise in third-quarter revenue, ignoring currency moves, to $102.3bn ($99.9bn expected).
The core advertising business, which includes Google Search and YouTube, saw revenue rise 13% to $74.2bn ($71.9bn expected). Google Cloud revenue increased by 34% to $15.2 billion, with a cloud backlog of $155bn.
Operating income rose 9% to $31.2bn, with margins at 31%.
Free cash flow was up 39% to $24.5bn. There was a net cash position, including leases, of $64.8bn at the quarter's end.
The company increased capital expenditure plans, expecting to invest around $91-93bn in 2025.
The shares were up 6.7% in pre-market trading.
Our view
