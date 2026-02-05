Alphabet (Q4 Results): solid quarter, investment ramping up

Alphabet reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, ignoring currency moves, to $113.8bn ($111.4bn expected).
The core advertising business, which includes Google Search and YouTube, saw revenue rise by 14% to $95.9bn. Google Cloud revenue increased by 48% (36% expected) to $17.7bn, with a cloud backlog of $240bn.
Operating income rose 16% to $35.9bn, missing expectations of $36.9bn due to a $2.1bn one-off charge related employee compensation at Waymo.
Free cash flow dipped slightly from $24.8bn to $24.5bn, as increased cash generation was more than offset by higher capital expenditure. Net cash, including leases, was $67.6bn at year-end.
Capital expenditure in 2026 is set to rise to between $175-185bn ($121bn expected).
The shares fell 2.0% in pre-market trading.
