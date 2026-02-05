Share research

Alphabet (Q4 Results): solid quarter, investment ramping up

Alphabet delivered solid growth in the fourth quarter, and investment spending is set to ramp up well ahead of forecasts.
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Feb 5, 2026

Alphabet reported a 17% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, ignoring currency moves, to $113.8bn ($111.4bn expected).

The core advertising business, which includes Google Search and YouTube, saw revenue rise by 14% to $95.9bn. Google Cloud revenue increased by 48% (36% expected) to $17.7bn, with a cloud backlog of $240bn.

Operating income rose 16% to $35.9bn, missing expectations of $36.9bn due to a $2.1bn one-off charge related employee compensation at Waymo.

Free cash flow dipped slightly from $24.8bn to $24.5bn, as increased cash generation was more than offset by higher capital expenditure. Net cash, including leases, was $67.6bn at year-end.

Capital expenditure in 2026 is set to rise to between $175-185bn ($121bn expected).

The shares fell 2.0% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Alphabet key facts

Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

