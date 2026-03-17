Nvidia (Announcement): new chips, new guidance

There were several announcements last night, the main revolved around updated guidance that now pushes out to 2027. Nvidia expects to deliver at least $1trn of data centre revenue over the calendar year period of 2025-2027 (previous guidance: $500bn 2025-2026).
That equates to over $500bn of data centre revenue expected in 2027 (consensus pre-announcement: $456bn of total revenue - which includes a relatively small contribution from non-data centre business).
Nvidia confirmed that its latest platform, Vera-Rubin, was shipping to customers. A new chip leveraging the recent $20bn deal with Groq will be integrated into all new platforms, creating a 7-chip system.
The shares closed 1.6% higher on the day.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Nvidia key facts
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