Amazon – Q1 sees a big profit beat

Amazon reported first-quarter net sales of $143.3bn, a 13% increase from last year. Operating income more than tripled from $4.8bn to $15.3bn, well ahead of consensus. Performance was driven by AWS (which saw top-line growth reaccelerate to 17%), strong growth in advertising, and recovering profitability from the retail divisions given improved margins.
Free cash flow was $50.1bn on a trailing twelve-month basis, compared to a $3.3bn outflow in the prior year. Including leases, net debt was $49.6bn as of March.
Second quarter net sales are expected to grow 7-11% year-on-year and reach $144.0-149.0bn. Operating income is expected to be between $10.0-14.0bn.
The shares rose 1.2% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Amazon key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.