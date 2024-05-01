Amazon – Q1 sees a big profit beat

Amazon reported first-quarter net sales of $143.3bn, a 13% increase from last year. Operating income more than tripled from $4.8bn to $15.3bn, well ahead of consensus. Performance was driven by AWS (which saw top-line growth reaccelerate to 17%), strong growth in advertising, and recovering profitability from the retail divisions given improved margins.

Free cash flow was $50.1bn on a trailing twelve-month basis, compared to a $3.3bn outflow in the prior year. Including leases, net debt was $49.6bn as of March.

Second quarter net sales are expected to grow 7-11% year-on-year and reach $144.0-149.0bn. Operating income is expected to be between $10.0-14.0bn.

The shares rose 1.2% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.