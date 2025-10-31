Share research

Amazon (Q3 Results): AWS delivers

Amazon squeezed out a small revenue beat, but all eyes were on AWS, and the cloud business delivered the goods.
Amazon- shares rise but profits fall
Published Oct 31, 2025

0%
Amazon’s third-quarter net sales rose 12%, ignoring currency moves, to $180.2bn. Growth was broad-based across all divisions, with AWS growing at the fastest pace, up 20% (18% expected).

Operating profit was $17.4bn, flat year-on-year, but this includes $4.3bn in one-off charges. Excluding these, operating profit would have been $21.7bn ($19.7bn expected).

Free cash flow decreased from $47.7bn to $14.8bn on a trailing 12-month basis, driven by a $50.9bn increase in infrastructure investment. Net debt, including leases, was $41.2bn.

For the fourth quarter, net sales are expected to grow 10–13% to $206–213bn. Operating profit for the quarter is expected to be between $21–26bn.

The shares rose 10.2% in after-hours trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Amazon key facts

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

