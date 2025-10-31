Amazon (Q3 Results): AWS delivers

Amazon’s third-quarter net sales rose 12%, ignoring currency moves, to $180.2bn. Growth was broad-based across all divisions, with AWS growing at the fastest pace, up 20% (18% expected).
Operating profit was $17.4bn, flat year-on-year, but this includes $4.3bn in one-off charges. Excluding these, operating profit would have been $21.7bn ($19.7bn expected).
Free cash flow decreased from $47.7bn to $14.8bn on a trailing 12-month basis, driven by a $50.9bn increase in infrastructure investment. Net debt, including leases, was $41.2bn.
For the fourth quarter, net sales are expected to grow 10–13% to $206–213bn. Operating profit for the quarter is expected to be between $21–26bn.
The shares rose 10.2% in after-hours trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Amazon key facts
