Amazon (Q4 Results): strong cloud growth, bottom line miss

Amazon’s fourth-quarter revenue grew by 12% ignoring exchange rate impacts to $213.4bn. The cloud division AWS was up 24%, three percentage points higher than forecasts. Elsewhere, there was double-digit growth from both the North American and International segments.
Operating income was up 18% to $25.0bn, missing consensus forecasts of $25.3bn due to $2.4bn of one-off expenses.
Full-year free cash flow fell from $50.7bn to $11.2bn, reflecting higher levels of capital expenditure. Net debt, including leases, was $30.0bn.
First-quarter revenue guidance of $173.5bn-$178.5bn was in line with forecasts, but even the top end of the $16.5bn-$21.5bn operating profit range was below consensus ($22.5bn expected). Capital expenditure guidance for 2026 is around $200bn.
The shares were down 8.0% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow
Amazon key facts
