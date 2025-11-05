AMD (Q3 Results): solid quarter

AMD’s third quarter revenue rose 36% to $9.2bn ($8.7bn expected ). Growth was led by a 73% rise in Client and Gaming segment sales to $4.0bn, followed by a 22% rise in Data Center revenue to $4.3bn.
Underlying operating profit was up 30% to $2.2bn ($2.2bn expected ).
Free cash flow more than tripled to $1.5bn, and net cash including lease liabilities stood at $3.4bn. The company repurchased $89mn of its own shares in the period.
AMD expects fourth-quarter revenue growth of around 25%, to $9.6bn.
The shares were down 4.7% in pre-market trading.
