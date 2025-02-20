Anglo American: full year profits as expected

Anglo American reported an 11% drop in full-year revenue to $27.3bn and a 15% decline in underlying cash profit (EBITDA) to $8.5bn (as expected). Performance was impacted by a 10% fall in average prices, though flat unit costs and $1.0bn in cost savings provided some offset.

The portfolio simplification is progressing, sales have been agreed for the steelmaking coal and nickel businesses. The PGM demerger is on track, and plans to separate the diamond business are ongoing, with its value written down by $2.9bn.

Free cash flow rose to $0.5bn, from a negative $1.4bn in 2023. Net debt stayed flat at $10.6bn.

A final dividend of $0.22 per share was announced, down 46% and in line with the 40% payout policy.

The shares rose 3.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.