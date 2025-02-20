Anglo American: full year profits as expected

Anglo American reported an 11% drop in full-year revenue to $27.3bn and a 15% decline in underlying cash profit (EBITDA) to $8.5bn (as expected). Performance was impacted by a 10% fall in average prices, though flat unit costs and $1.0bn in cost savings provided some offset.
The portfolio simplification is progressing, sales have been agreed for the steelmaking coal and nickel businesses. The PGM demerger is on track, and plans to separate the diamond business are ongoing, with its value written down by $2.9bn.
Free cash flow rose to $0.5bn, from a negative $1.4bn in 2023. Net debt stayed flat at $10.6bn.
A final dividend of $0.22 per share was announced, down 46% and in line with the 40% payout policy.
The shares rose 3.3% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Anglo American key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.