Anglo American (FY Results): slightly soft

Anglo American's full-year revenue rose 5% to $18.5bn, with underlying cash profit (EBITDA) up 2% to $6.4bn ($6.5bn expected). Performance was driven by higher copper and iron ore prices and cost controls, which offset lower volumes.
Not included in underlying profit figures was a $2.3bn non-cash write-down of the De Beers diamond business.
Free cash flow swung to an inflow of $0.8bn from an outflow of $0.2bn, supported by lower capital expenditure. Net debt fell by $2.1bn to $8.6bn.
The year saw the demerger of Valterra Platinum and sale of the residual stake. The nickel and steelmaking coal sales are both progressing, and a separation of De Beers is underway.
A final dividend of $0.16 was announced, bringing the full-year total to $0.23, down 64% year on year.
The shares fell 2.3% in early trading.
