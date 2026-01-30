Apple (Q1 Results): strong quarter, lacked details on AI plans

Apple reported a 16% rise in first‑quarter revenue to $143.8bn ($138.5bn expected). Growth was led by iPhone sales, which rose 23% to $85.3bn, helped by strength in Greater China. Services revenue rose 14% to $30.0bn.

Operating profit rose 19% to $50.9bn, supported by a higher product gross margin of 40.7%.

Free cash flow of $51.6bn supported the repurchase of $24.7bn of stock, and a new dividend of $0.26p was announced. Net cash, including longer-term securities, stood at $54.3bn.

For the coming quarter, Apple expects revenue growth of 13–16% (10% expected), with a gross margin at 48–49%.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

