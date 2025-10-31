Apple (Q4 Results): strong guidance

Apple reported an 8% rise in fourth-quarter revenue to $102.5bn (as expected). Growth was broad, with iPhone sales up 6% to $49.0bn ($50.2bn expected), while Mac and iPad also saw modest gains. Services revenue rose 15% to $28.8bn.
Operating profit rose 10% to $32.4bn, and full year free cash flow came in at $98.8bn. Net cash, including longer term securities, stood at $33.8bn.
Apple declared a dividend of $0.26 per share and repurchased $90.7bn of stock during the year.
For the coming quarter, Apple expects revenue growth of 10–12%, with iPhone sales expected to grow by double digits year-over-year, despite ongoing supply constraints. Tariffs remain a headwind of about $1.4bn.
The shares rose 4.3% in after-hours trading.
