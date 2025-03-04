Ashtead: results broadly as expected, guidance maintained

Ashtead reported revenue of $8.3bn over the first nine months, broadly flat on last year, with rental revenue up 5%. Revenue dropped 3% in the third quarter to $2.6bn.
Lower used equipment sales and higher costs meant underlying operating profit fell 3% to $2.0bn for the nine months.
Free cash flow of $858mn was an improvement on the $463mn outflow seen the prior year, with net debt improving from $11.2bn to $10.6bn.
There was no change to guidance, expecting 3-5% growth in rental revenue for the year and free cash flow of $1.4bn.
The shares fell 3.3% in early trading.
Ashtead key facts
