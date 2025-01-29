ASML: 2025 guidance unchanged after strong fourth quarter

ASML’s fourth-quarter sales grew by 24% to €9.3bn, narrowly exceeding the top end of company guidance. This was driven by better-than-expected revenues derived from the company’s installed base of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Operating profit rose 40% to €3.4bn, fuelled by the top line growth and improved profitability in its installed base management due to lower-than-expected set-up costs.
Free cash flow jumped from €2.6bn to €8.8bn largely reflecting the favourable timing of receipts and payments.
Guidance for first-quarter sales is €7.5bn-€8.0bn. For 2025, the company continues to expect sales in the range of €30-35bn.
ASML intends to declare a total dividend for the year 2024 of €6.40 per ordinary share, an increase of 4.9%.
The shares rose 10.8% in early trading.
Our view
ASML key facts
