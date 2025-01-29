Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

ASML: 2025 guidance unchanged after strong fourth quarter

ASML is on track to meet recently lowered guidance for 2025 after strong order intake at the end of 2024.
ASML - order intake spikes
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jan 29, 2025

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

ASML’s fourth-quarter sales grew by 24% to €9.3bn, narrowly exceeding the top end of company guidance. This was driven by better-than-expected revenues derived from the company’s installed base of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Operating profit rose 40% to €3.4bn, fuelled by the top line growth and improved profitability in its installed base management due to lower-than-expected set-up costs.

Free cash flow jumped from €2.6bn to €8.8bn largely reflecting the favourable timing of receipts and payments.

Guidance for first-quarter sales is €7.5bn-€8.0bn. For 2025, the company continues to expect sales in the range of €30-35bn.

ASML intends to declare a total dividend for the year 2024 of €6.40 per ordinary share, an increase of 4.9%.

The shares rose 10.8% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

ASML key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 29th January 2025