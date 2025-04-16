ASML: net bookings miss, full year outlook unchanged

ASML reported first-quarter net sales of €7.7bn, in the middle of its guidance range. Net bookings of €3.9bn (€4.8bn expected) were up 9% year on year. Operating profit increased from €1.4bn to €2.7bn.
There was a free cash outflow of €0.4bn, with net cash at €5.4bn.
The outlook for 2025 is unchanged with net sales expected to be between €30-35bn, with Q2 guidance between €7.2-7.7bn (expected €7.8bn).
A final dividend of €1.84 per share has been proposed, taking the total for 2024 to €6.40, up 4.9%. In the first quarter they purchased €2.7bn worth of shares under the current 2022-2025 share buyback program.
The shares rose 1.5% in early trading.
