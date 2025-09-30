ASOS (FY Update): margin progress but soft guidance

ASOS expects full-year (2025) revenue to come in slightly below market expectations, amid soft consumer demand.
Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose over 60% year-on-year, reflecting higher gross margins and cost savings - but is now expected at the lower end of the £130-£150mn guided range.
ASOS also mentioned that it delivered a modest free cash inflow for the year.
For the full year 2026, the group expects profit and free cash flow to be in line with market expectations.
The shares fell 12.9% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
