Aviva: strong full year results, dividend raised

Aviva’s full-year General Insurance gross written premiums (GWP) increased 14%, excluding exchange rate effects, to £12.2bn. Operating profit rose 20% to £1.8bn (£1.7bn expected).
Growth was driven by strong performances in the UK & Ireland and Canada, with solid pricing, new business growth, and the Probitas acquisition boosting results. Protection sales surged 42%, driven by the AIG UK acquisition and double-digit Health growth. Retirement sales climbed 33%, supported by a record £7.8bn in Bulk Purchase Annuity transactions.
The Solvency II ratio, which measures capital strength against requirements, slipped to 203% from 207%.
The board announced a final dividend of 23.8p, lifting the total dividend by 7% to 35.7p.
The group is targeting operating profit of £2bn by 2026, with the dividend policy set for mid-single-digit growth.
The shares rose 2.3% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Aviva key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
