Aviva: strong full year results, dividend raised

Aviva’s full-year General Insurance gross written premiums (GWP) increased 14%, excluding exchange rate effects, to £12.2bn. Operating profit rose 20% to £1.8bn (£1.7bn expected).

Growth was driven by strong performances in the UK & Ireland and Canada, with solid pricing, new business growth, and the Probitas acquisition boosting results. Protection sales surged 42%, driven by the AIG UK acquisition and double-digit Health growth. Retirement sales climbed 33%, supported by a record £7.8bn in Bulk Purchase Annuity transactions.

The Solvency II ratio, which measures capital strength against requirements, slipped to 203% from 207%.

The board announced a final dividend of 23.8p, lifting the total dividend by 7% to 35.7p.

The group is targeting operating profit of £2bn by 2026, with the dividend policy set for mid-single-digit growth.

The shares rose 2.3% in early trading.

