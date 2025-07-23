Baker Hughes: second-quarter revenue dips, but margins improve

Baker Hughes’ second-quarter revenue fell 3% to $6.9bn, coming in ahead of analyst estimates of $6.6bn. A double-digit decline in Oilfield Services & Equipment sales (OFSE) was only partially offset by an increase in Industrial & Energy Technology (IET).
Despite the dip in revenue, underlying cash profit (EBITDA) grew 7% to $1.2bn, reflecting cost-savings and other productivity gains.
Free cash flow increased from $106mn to $239mn, helped by the improved profitability and favourable timing of receipts and payments. Baker Hughes ended the period with net debt of $2.9bn. $423mn was returned to shareholders through a combination of dividends and buybacks.
Having previously suspended group guidance due to tariff uncertainty, the company now expects full-year revenue of $26.5bn-$27.7bn, and underlying EBITDA of $4.45bn-$4.90bn. The mid-point of guidance suggests a 2.5% fall in revenue and 1.8% improvement in underlying cash profit.
The shares rose 1.6% in after-hours trading.
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day's closing values.
