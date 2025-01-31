Baker Hughes: strong Q4 supported by demand for gas technology

Baker Hughes grew fourth quarter revenue by 8% to $7.4bn. A 2% fall in Oilfield Services & Equipment was more than offset by strong growth in the Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segment, which was driven by sales of Gas Technology equipment.

Underlying cash profit increased 20% to $1.3bn, about 4% ahead of market forecasts. This was driven by IET volume growth as well as cost efficiencies in both divisions.

Free cash flow growth of 41% to $0.9bn, helped by improved cash generation from the business. Net debt stood at $2.7bn.

Over 2024, Baker Hughes returned a total of $1.3bn to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

The shares were flat in after-hours trading.

