Baker Hughes: strong Q4 supported by demand for gas technology

Baker Hughes grew fourth quarter revenue by 8% to $7.4bn. A 2% fall in Oilfield Services & Equipment was more than offset by strong growth in the Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segment, which was driven by sales of Gas Technology equipment.
Underlying cash profit increased 20% to $1.3bn, about 4% ahead of market forecasts. This was driven by IET volume growth as well as cost efficiencies in both divisions.
Free cash flow growth of 41% to $0.9bn, helped by improved cash generation from the business. Net debt stood at $2.7bn.
Over 2024, Baker Hughes returned a total of $1.3bn to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.
The shares were flat in after-hours trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Baker Hughes key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.