Barclays (Q3 Results): good progress

Barclays reported a 9% rise in third quarter total income to £7.2bn (£7.0bn expected).
Profit before tax fell 7% year-on-year to £2.1bn (£2.1bn expected), as income growth was offset by a 14% rise in total operating expenses. This included a £235m charge related to motor finance redress.
Credit impairment charges increased to £632mn (£665mn expected), with default rates remaining at expected levels.
The CET1 ratio stood at 14.1% (14.0% expected), or 13.9% after the £500mn buyback announced today. This brings total capital returns year-to-date to £1.9bn.
Guidance for 2025 was upgraded, with net interest income excluding the Investment Bank and Head Office expected to exceed £12.6bn (previously £12.5bn).
The shares rose 3.2% in early trading.
Our view
Barclays key facts
