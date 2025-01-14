Barrick: Mali mine temporarily suspended

Barrick has made the decision to temporarily suspend operations at its Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali.
For the past couple of years, Barrick has been involved in disputes with the local authorities over a contract based on new mining rules, which look to allocate a larger portion of mining profits to the local government. The mine is currently owned 80% by Barrick, with the Mali government owning 20%.
In recent weeks these disputes have escalated, culminating in the seizure of gold stockpiled at the mine which has led Barrick to suspend operations.
In the most recent quarter of the current financial year, Loulo-Gounkoto accounted for 15% of Barrick's total gold production.
The shares were down 1.9% when the news broke.
