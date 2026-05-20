British Land (FY Results): strong performance

British Land’s full-year net rental income rose 6% on a like-like-for-like (LFL) basis to £476mn. This was driven by 12% growth in Campuses and a 2% uplift in Retail & London Urban Logistics.

Underlying profit grew by 5% to £294mn, with rental income growth partly offset by higher financing costs.

The portfolio value grew by 2% to £10.1bn. The loan-to-value ratio rose from 38.1% to 39.2%, reflecting increased development spending.

For the year ahead, LFL net rental growth is expected to be at the top end of the group’s 3-5% target range. The group expects earnings per share is to be at least 30.5p (consensus: 30.6p).

A final dividend of 10.80p per share was announced, taking the full-year total to 23.12p, up 1%.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

There weren’t many surprises in British Land’s full-year results, with strong demand from AI companies helping drive double-digit rental income growth at its Campuses. Full-year guidance was also reiterated, with mid-single-digit earnings growth expected in the year ahead.

London campuses remain a priority, with demand for high-quality, well-connected office spaces driving strong leasing activity. British Land already operates some prime real estate in the City, and here demand for new space is improving with office usage back to pre-covid levels.

The science & technology sector is a key part of this strategy. It accounts for about 35% of British Land’s campuses, but that could rise to 50% by the end of the decade. Recent progress at key sites like 1 Triton Square shows the company is successfully attracting tenants in this fast-growing field, especially as AI fuels the sector’s momentum.

Urban logistics is another exciting growth area. The company is focusing on central London, where demand for warehouse space is high, and supply is tight. Projects like the recently completed Mandela Way multi-storey warehouse show British Land is adapting to trends like e-commerce and same-day delivery.

Its retail parks have also been a strong asset of late, in terms of both rental growth and capital appreciation. These parks are popular with retailers because they are affordable, easily accessible, and adaptable, which has led to occupancy rates remaining high at 99%. The group’s growing portfolio in this area is well-positioned to benefit from continued demand for out-of-town shopping locations.

Development is making a comeback, with a focus on urban logistics and campuses. Work is progressing on key sites like 2 Finsbury Avenue and Broadgate Tower. With rents rising, the outlook for new developments is improving after a tough period, although signs of build cost inflation returning should be watched carefully.

The company’s finances remain strong, with enough funding available to help support future growth and a respectable 6.5% forward dividend yield. However, the new development focus and the risk that new sites don’t perform as planned could limit the pace of dividend growth moving forward. As ever, no returns are guaranteed.

British Land is well-positioned for the future. Its focus on retail parks, urban logistics, and campuses reflects a shift to areas with the strongest potential for growth. If market conditions improve, the bold investment strategy should yield results. But a prolonged conflict in the Middle East would likely delay the market recovery. The uptick in developments and the ongoing search for a new CEO also bring operational risks.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Broadly, real estate is relatively low risk in terms of ESG. One of the principal drivers of this risk is the capacity to integrate material ESG considerations into decision-making, risk management and public reporting; the most material ESG considerations are environmental, like carbon emissions reduction, energy efficiency and physical climate risk. The rise of hybrid working has also reduced demand for commercial property, making product governance and customer satisfaction a top priority. Other risks to monitor include labour relations, business ethics, and emissions & waste.

According to Sustainalytics, British Land’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

British Land Co. Plc has a robust environmental policy, with a portion of executive remuneration explicitly tied to sustainability performance targets. The company also has an effective whistleblower program. Additionally, board-level oversight is in place for ESG matters. However, its ESG reporting does not yet fully align with leading industry standards.