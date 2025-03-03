Bunzl: challenging year, improving trends

Bunzl reported full-year revenue of £11.8bn, up 3.1% ignoring currency moves. Growth was driven by acquisitions, which more than offset a modest decline in underlying revenue. Underlying trends improved in the second half, driven by slight volume growth and a small easing of deflation.

Adjusted operating profit rose 7.2% to £976mn. The increased penetration of own-brand products, higher margin acquisitions, and good margin management all contributed to margins rising from 8.0% to 8.3%.

Free cash was broadly flat at £634mn and net debt, including leases, rose from £1.8bn to £2.4bn.

A final dividend of 53.8p was announced, taking the total dividend for the year to 73.9p up 8.2%, alongside a new £200mn buyback.

Bunzl maintained its guidance for 2025, expecting robust revenue growth, driven by acquisitions and slight underlying revenue growth, with operating margins in-line with 2024.

The shares fell 6.1% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.