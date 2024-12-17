Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Bunzl: price weakness but confident outlook

Price weakness is having a bigger impact that previously thought at Bunzl, but the group still expects to deliver strong profit growth over the year.
Bunzl - top and bottom-line growth, outlook unchanged
Published Dec 17, 2024

Bunzl is expecting full year revenue to be around 3% higher than last year, ignoring currency impacts. Growth is being driven by acquisitions, with underlying revenue expected to see a small decline for the year.

Volume growth in the third quarter is expected to continue in the fourth. But deflation (lower prices) is likely to be more persistent than previously anticipated, impacting profits for the year. Despite that, underlying operating profit is expected to show a ‘strong increase’ on the prior year.

Over the year, Bunzl has committed to £850mn worth of acquisitions. £200mn of the £250mn buyback has been completed and the company has confirmed its commitment to start a new £200mn buyback next year.

For 2025, revenue growth is expected, driven by acquisitions and some underlying revenue growth.

The shares fell 5.1% in early trading.

Our view

Bunzl key facts

