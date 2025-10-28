Share research

Cameco (Announcement): US Government backs Westinghouse

Cameco’s Joint Venture Westinghouse is set to enter into a partnership with the United States Government to accelerate the roll out of its nuclear reactor technologies.
Washington has agreed to arrange financing and facilitate planning for at least $80bn of nuclear reactors to be built in the United States.

Once definitive decisions have been made to complete the construction of these plants, the US Government will be entitled to 20% of any future cash payouts in excess of $17.5bn by Westinghouse. In addition, subject to certain conditions, the US Government will also earn the right to buy 20% of the company in the event of a spin off on the stock market.

The shares were up 20.4% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Cameco key facts

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Article history
Published: 28th October 2025