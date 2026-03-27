Carnival (Q1 Results): profits rise, guidance dropped

Carnival’s first-quarter revenue increased by 6% to $6.2bn, boosted by strength in late bookings.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) grew by 5% to $1.3bn, slightly ahead of guidance, despite a $54mn hit from fuel prices.

Improved cash generation drove free cash flow up by $0.4bn to $0.7bn. Net debt was $23.9bn.

Full-year guidance for underlying cash profit had been reduced from around $7.6bn to $7.2bn, assuming oil prices fall over the rest of the year

Carnival expects to pay over $0.8bn in dividends this year and today announced a $2.5bn buyback program.

The shares were down 2.7% following the announcement.

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