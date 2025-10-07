CVS Group (FY results): no surprises

Full-year revenue of £673mn landed in line with recent company guidance. Growth of 5.4% was delivered almost entirely by acquisition activity in Australia as trading conditions softened across the group.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was up 9.4% to £135mn, helped by tight cost control.

Underlying fee cash flow increased from £59mn to £72mn, of which £29mn was absorbed by acquisitions. Net debt improved from £165mn to £129mn, helped by the £42mn sale of the Crematoria business.

The Competition and Market Authority’s (CMA) provisional decision on the UK veterinary market investigation has been further delayed and is expected in the coming weeks.

This year CVS expects to meet market forecasts of £713mn for revenue and £141mn for underlying cash profit.

The final dividend was raised by 0.5p to 8.5p per share.

The shares rose 6.4% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.