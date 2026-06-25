easyJet (Announcement): further takeover proposal rejected

easyJet confirmed that it has received a fourth proposed bid of 650p per share from Castlelake, 4% higher than the previous proposal of 625p, and a 21% premium to the closing share price on Wednesday 24 June.

The board believes that the terms substantially undervalue the company and has rejected the proposal.

Castlelake has requested access to limited commercial information which could potentially result in a more attractive proposal.

The Board has therefore requested an extension to the statutory deadline by when a formal bid must be made, and this has now been deferred to the 5 July.

The shares rose 5.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.