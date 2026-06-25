easyJet (Announcement): further takeover proposal rejected

easyJet confirmed that it has received a fourth proposed bid of 650p per share from Castlelake, 4% higher than the previous proposal of 625p, and a 21% premium to the closing share price on Wednesday 24 June.
The board believes that the terms substantially undervalue the company and has rejected the proposal.
Castlelake has requested access to limited commercial information which could potentially result in a more attractive proposal.
The Board has therefore requested an extension to the statutory deadline by when a formal bid must be made, and this has now been deferred to the 5 July.
The shares rose 5.3% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
easyJet key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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