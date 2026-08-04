Share research

HSBC (Q2 Results): solid quarter

HSBC delivered a solid quarter with growth from across the business, helping to drive a modest improvement to full year guidance.
HSBC building in Canary Wharf London - photo by Mike Kemp via Getty Images
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Aug 4, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Second-quarter underlying revenue rose 7% to $19.0bn ($18.6bn expected), with growth driven by higher banking net interest income and strong fee income.

Underlying profit before tax rose 13% to $10.3bn. Credit impairments were broadly flat at $1.1bn.

The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 14.1% at the end of the half (14.0-14.5% target range). A second interim dividend of $0.10 per share was announced alongside a new share buyback of up to $1bn.

Guidance now points to banking net interest income of ‘at least’ $46bn in 2026 (previously ‘around’ $46bn).

The shares were down 1.2% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

HSBC key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 4th August 2026