Palantir (Q2 Results): good beat, strong guide

Second-quarter revenue came in at $1.9bn ($1.8bn expected), up 93% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter. Performance was driven by its US businesses, with commercial up 149% and government up 90%.

Adjusted operating profit rose 157% to $1.2bn ($1.1bn expected). Adjusted free cash flow was $1.2bn, and net cash, including leases, was $9.0bn at period end.

For the coming quarter, Palantir expects revenue of around $2.2bn, with adjusted operating profit of around $1.3bn. For the full year, revenue is now expected to land around $8.2bn (previously around $7.7bn), with adjusted operating income of around $4.9bn.

The shares rose 15% in after-hours trading.

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