Palantir (Q2 Results): good beat, strong guide

Second-quarter revenue came in at $1.9bn ($1.8bn expected), up 93% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter. Performance was driven by its US businesses, with commercial up 149% and government up 90%.
Adjusted operating profit rose 157% to $1.2bn ($1.1bn expected). Adjusted free cash flow was $1.2bn, and net cash, including leases, was $9.0bn at period end.
For the coming quarter, Palantir expects revenue of around $2.2bn, with adjusted operating profit of around $1.3bn. For the full year, revenue is now expected to land around $8.2bn (previously around $7.7bn), with adjusted operating income of around $4.9bn.
The shares rose 15% in after-hours trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Palantir key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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