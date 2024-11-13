Experian: broad-based growth over H1, margin outlook improved

Experian reported a 7% rise in first-half underlying revenue to $3.6bn, with broad-based growth across geographies and business divisions. Underlying operating profit rose 10% to $1.0bn, driven by the top-line growth and improving margins.
Underlying free cash flow rose 13.3% to $426mn. Net debt rose 15% to $5.0bn, driven mainly by the $818mn spent on acquisitions.
An interim dividend of $0.1925 was announced, up 7%.
Full-year underlying revenue growth is still expected between 6-8% and operating margins are now expected to rise by the upper end of the 0.3-0.5% range.
The shares fell 1.9% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Experian key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.