Experian: broad-based growth over H1, margin outlook improved

Experian reported a 7% rise in first-half underlying revenue to $3.6bn, with broad-based growth across geographies and business divisions. Underlying operating profit rose 10% to $1.0bn, driven by the top-line growth and improving margins.

Underlying free cash flow rose 13.3% to $426mn. Net debt rose 15% to $5.0bn, driven mainly by the $818mn spent on acquisitions.

An interim dividend of $0.1925 was announced, up 7%.

Full-year underlying revenue growth is still expected between 6-8% and operating margins are now expected to rise by the upper end of the 0.3-0.5% range.

The shares fell 1.9% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.