Experian (HY Results): solid, guidance raised

Experian reported first half revenue growth of 12%, ignoring currency moves, to $4.1bn. That reflected organic growth of 8% (7.9% expected). Growth was broad based across geographies and business lines.
Underlying operating profit rose 14% to $1.1bn, with margins improving to 28.3%.
Underlying free cash flow rose 26% to $535mn and net debt ended the half at $5.2bn.
An interim dividend of $0.2125 was announced, up 10%.
Full year guidance has been raised. Revenue growth is now expected at 11% (with 8% organic growth), and margins are on track to improve by 0.3-0.5 percentage points.
The shares fell 1.4% in early trading.
Our view
Experian key facts
