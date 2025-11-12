Share research

Experian (HY Results): solid, guidance raised

Experian delivered a decent set of half year results with strong US performance giving management the confidence to raise guidance.
Experian - strong Q3 despite tight lending conditions
Published Nov 12, 2025

0%
Experian reported first half revenue growth of 12%, ignoring currency moves, to $4.1bn. That reflected organic growth of 8% (7.9% expected). Growth was broad based across geographies and business lines.

Underlying operating profit rose 14% to $1.1bn, with margins improving to 28.3%.

Underlying free cash flow rose 26% to $535mn and net debt ended the half at $5.2bn.

An interim dividend of $0.2125 was announced, up 10%.

Full year guidance has been raised. Revenue growth is now expected at 11% (with 8% organic growth), and margins are on track to improve by 0.3-0.5 percentage points.

The shares fell 1.4% in early trading.

Our view

