Experian – Q1 in line with guidance

Experian has reported first quarter organic revenue growth of 7%, in line with expectations. North America led the way with consumer products delivering double digit growth. In business-to-business lines it was mortgage, identity and fraud that were key growth drivers. The credit environment remains stable in the US, but the UK is still a little weak.
Latin America saw slightly soft business-to-business growth of 1%, with deal timing and flooding impacting results. Management expects stronger growth to return over the coming quarters as conditions normalise.
Full-year guidance continues to look for organic revenue growth of 6-8%, with margins improving 0.3-0.5 percentage points.
The shares fell 2.0% in early trading.
Experian key facts
