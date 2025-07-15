Experian: strong Q1, guidance unchanged

Experian reported organic revenue growth of 8% over the first quarter (consensus 7%) driven by strong performance across the business.
In the key US market, consumer revenue growth was held back by some tough comparable periods which are expected to ease in the coming quarter. Excluding that impact, growth was strong with good demand for credit cards and personal loans.
Full year guidance is unchanged, pointing to 6-8% organic revenue growth.
The shares rose 4.0% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Experian key facts
