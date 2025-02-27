Haleon: launches new buyback with profits in line with estimates

Haleon has reported full year revenue of £11.2bn, down 0.6%. Organic growth of 5.0% reflected increases in all regions and categories. Most of the growth was delivered by price hikes with a smaller but still positive contribution from volume and product mix.

Underlying operating profit rose 9.8% to £2.5bn helped by strong pricing and cost discipline.

Free cash flow of £1.9bn grew by £0.4bn. Net debt fell from £8.5bn to £7.9bn.

For 2025 organic revenue is expected to increase by 4-6%, with higher growth in underlying operating profit.

Haleon declared a final dividend of 4.6p, an increase of 10%.

Haleon also announced a £500mn share buyback for 2025.

The shares were down 2.6% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.