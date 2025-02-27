Haleon: launches new buyback with profits in line with estimates

Haleon has reported full year revenue of £11.2bn, down 0.6%. Organic growth of 5.0% reflected increases in all regions and categories. Most of the growth was delivered by price hikes with a smaller but still positive contribution from volume and product mix.
Underlying operating profit rose 9.8% to £2.5bn helped by strong pricing and cost discipline.
Free cash flow of £1.9bn grew by £0.4bn. Net debt fell from £8.5bn to £7.9bn.
For 2025 organic revenue is expected to increase by 4-6%, with higher growth in underlying operating profit.
Haleon declared a final dividend of 4.6p, an increase of 10%.
Haleon also announced a £500mn share buyback for 2025.
The shares were down 2.6% in early trading.
Our view

Haleon key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
