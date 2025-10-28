HSBC (Q3 Results): good momentum

HSBC reported a 3% rise in underlying third-quarter revenue to $17.9bn (which ignores currency and one-off items). Growth was driven by banking net interest income and strong wealth fees.
Underlying profit before tax rose 3% to $9.1bn. Not included in that figure was a $1.4bn legal provision, including $1.1bn related to the Madoff case. Credit impairments were broadly flat at $1.0bn.
The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 14.5% (14.0–14.5% target range). A quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share was announced, following the completion of a $3bn buyback.
Full-year guidance was upgraded, with banking net interest income now expected to reach $43bn or better (previously $42bn ).
The shares rose 2.8% i n early trading.
