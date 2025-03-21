J D Wetherspoon: H1 revenue climbs, but cost pressures loom ahead

J D Wetherspoon reported first half revenue of £1.0bn reflecting like-for-like (LfL) growth of 4.8%.
Underlying operating profit fell by 4.3% to £64.8mn, mainly due to increased labour and utility costs.
Free cash outflows improved from £6.1mn to £0.5mn, with improved cash generation in the business more than offsetting an increase in capital expenditure. Net debt after lease liabilities was stable at £1.1bn.
J D Wetherspoon reiterated its labour cost concerns, which amount to a forthcoming additional annual cost of £60mn, or approximately £1,500 per pub, per week.
Like-for-like sales growth in the first seven weeks of the second half was 5.0%.
The company declared a dividend of 4.0p. No interim dividend was paid last year. It also repurchased £11.5mn of shares during the period.
The shares fell 10.7% following the announcement.
