J D Wetherspoon (Q2 Trading Update): strong sales, but costs temper outlook

J D Wetherspoon’s like-for-like sales growth accelerated to 6.1% in the second quarter. This was supported by growth of 8.8% in the three weeks around Christmas.

However, with costs higher than anticipated, management now expects profits to fall in the first half. Full-year profits are also expected to fall slightly if sales momentum remains unchanged.

The shares were down 5.7% in early trading.

Our view

J D Wetherspoon’s second-quarter trading update reflected robust demand, with festive sales outperforming a strong market. However, £45mn of extra costs in the first half means first-half and full-year profits are heading for a fall, and we think consensus forecasts will come down.

But the chain’s brand perception holds it in good stead, helping build out its position as the most visited licensed chain in the country, where its value proposition is helping it increasingly steal custom from casual dining operators. That’s been driven by an ongoing pivot towards a younger and more family-oriented demographic, which explains the growing importance of food in Wetherspoon’s sales mix.

Overall, Wetherspoon looks well placed to outperform the market in terms of topline growth. But with costs on the increase, its relatively thin operating margins look more vulnerable than some competitors. That adds extra pressure to keep customers coming through the door.

Investments in the pub estate and exits from underperforming units has seen average pub takings increase by 66% over the last decade. The group is tentatively moving back into expansion mode with a focus on high-footfall locations such as airports and travel hubs.

This year’s plans include doubling the number of franchise pubs bearing the Wetherspoon name. We see this as a relatively low-risk and scalable route to growth. The Group’s also been acquiring the freeholds of some rented premises, which should help to improve profitability.

Cash flow was strong last year supporting continued dividend payments and a step up in the level of share buybacks, which saw the company repurchase shares worth around 9% of its current market value. With margins being squeezed, there can be no guarantee that distributions will continue at that pace, or indeed at all.

The balance sheet also looks robust with a break-up value that could be in excess of the company’s stock market valuation. But it’s hard to put an exact number on it, as the company’s £1.1bn property portfolio hasn’t been revalued in 25 years. The company’s guided for a small increase in this year’s debt levels, but a lower increase than analysts had been forecasting.

Despite the pressure on earnings, we still see room for upside in the valuation. One catalyst could be the confirmation of additional financial support promised to the sector by the government. However, without any details, it’s too early to tell whether that can meaningfully impact this year’s bottom line. Current economic and fiscal uncertainty means there’s also scope for disappointments.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Consumer services companies are medium-risk in terms of ESG, and very few companies are excelling at managing them. That leaves plenty of opportunity for forward-thinking firms. The primary risk-driver is product governance. The impact of their products on society, labour relations and environmental concerns are also key risks to monitor.

The company's overall management of material ESG issues is average according to Sustainalytics.

Significant issues regarding the Board's quality and integrity have been identified, including worries about the length of service and independence of non-executive directors. ESG reporting practices are not aligned with leading reporting standards, and the Company's environmental policy is assessed as weak. Moreover, sustainability performance targets are not incorporated in the executive compensation plan. In terms of responsible drinking, there is a strong code of conduct in place with evidence to suggest this is an area the chain takes very seriously.