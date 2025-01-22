Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

J D Wetherspoon: robust H1 sales, braces for higher labour costs

J D Wetherspoon’s first half saw encouraging like-for-like growth in all categories save for hotel rooms.
J D Wetherspoon - xmas trading boosts first half sales
Published Jan 22, 2025

J D Wetherspoon’s like-for-like (LfL) sales grew by 5.1% in the first 25 weeks of the current financial year. Bar, food and slot machine revenues were in positive territory, more than offsetting a 6.5% decline in hotel room sales. 

LfL sales growth slowed in the second quarter to 4.6%, despite a 6.1% increase over the festive period. 

Pub numbers have reduced slightly since the year end to 796 units. 9 openings are planned this year as well as four new franchised pubs at Haven Holiday parks.  

Net debt before lease liabilities is anticipated to rise from £660mn to between £680-700mn. 

Annual labour cost increases are expected to increase by £60mn from 1 April this year, which the group said made forecasting more challenging. However, it remains confident of a ‘reasonable’ outcome for the year. Consensus forecasts suggest a 5% increase in underlying operating profit to £146.5mn.  

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view 

HL view to follow. 

J D Wetherspoon key facts 

