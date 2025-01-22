J D Wetherspoon: robust H1 sales, braces for higher labour costs

J D Wetherspoon’s like-for-like (LfL) sales grew by 5.1% in the first 25 weeks of the current financial year. Bar, food and slot machine revenues were in positive territory, more than offsetting a 6.5% decline in hotel room sales.

LfL sales growth slowed in the second quarter to 4.6%, despite a 6.1% increase over the festive period.

Pub numbers have reduced slightly since the year end to 796 units. 9 openings are planned this year as well as four new franchised pubs at Haven Holiday parks.

Net debt before lease liabilities is anticipated to rise from £660mn to between £680-700mn.

Annual labour cost increases are expected to increase by £60mn from 1 April this year, which the group said made forecasting more challenging. However, it remains confident of a ‘reasonable’ outcome for the year. Consensus forecasts suggest a 5% increase in underlying operating profit to £146.5mn.

The shares were flat in early trading.

J D Wetherspoon key facts

Forward price/sales ratio (next 12 months) : 0.35

Ten year average forward price/sales ratio : 0.62

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months) : 2.0%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield : 0.9%

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.