J D Wetherspoon: robust H1 sales, braces for higher labour costs

J D Wetherspoon’s like-for-like (LfL) sales grew by 5.1% in the first 25 weeks of the current financial year. Bar, food and slot machine revenues were in positive territory, more than offsetting a 6.5% decline in hotel room sales.
LfL sales growth slowed in the second quarter to 4.6%, despite a 6.1% increase over the festive period.
Pub numbers have reduced slightly since the year end to 796 units. 9 openings are planned this year as well as four new franchised pubs at Haven Holiday parks.
Net debt before lease liabilities is anticipated to rise from £660mn to between £680-700mn.
Annual labour cost increases are expected to increase by £60mn from 1 April this year, which the group said made forecasting more challenging. However, it remains confident of a ‘reasonable’ outcome for the year. Consensus forecasts suggest a 5% increase in underlying operating profit to £146.5mn.
The shares were flat in early trading.
J D Wetherspoon key facts
