Lloyds (Q3 Results): guidance nudged higher

Lloyds reported third quarter net income of £4.6bn, up 7% year-on-year. Within that, both interest income and other income were higher than last year. Banking net interest margin was up from 2.95% to 3.06%.
Underlying profit fell 30% to £1.3bn (£1.1bn expected ), mainly due to an expected £800mn motor finance charge. Non-performing loans remain at low levels.
The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, is 13.8% (target minimum = 13.0%).
Full year underlying net interest income is now expected around £13.6bn (previously £13.5bn).
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
