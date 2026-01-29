Lloyds (Q4 Results): 9% profit beat

Lloyds reported fourth quarter net income of £4.7bn, up 8% year-on-year. Within that, both interest income and other income were higher than last year. Banking net interest margin was up from 2.97% to 3.10%.

Underlying profit rose 94% to £1.9bn (9% better than expected). The year-on-year growth was largely due to a one-off charge impacting last year’s figure, and the better-than-expected results were driven by lower impairments.

A final dividend of 2.43p takes the 2025 total to 3.65p, up 15%. A £1.75bn buyback was also announced.

After accounting for the dividend and buyback, the group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stands at 13.2% (target minimum = 13.0%).

2026 underlying net interest income is expected to be around £14.9bn.

The shares fell 1.0% in early trading.

