LSEG (Q3 Update): beats estimates

LSEG posted strong third-quarter revenue growth driven by broad-based performance, plus a new £1bn share buyback.
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange building on a sunny day.jpg
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Oct 23, 2025

0%
LSEG reported 6.4% organic revenue growth in the third quarter, excluding currency effects, and a 6.5% rise in gross profit - both beating estimates.

Growth was broad-based, led by the Risk Intelligence segment, driven by strong demand for screening and identity verification services.

Guidance was largely unchanged, with full-year revenue growth expected between 6.5-7.5%.

LSEG plans an additional £1bn share buyback to be completed before its 2025 results, bringing total buybacks to £2.5bn between March 2025 and February 2026.

The shares were up 6.9% in early trading.

LSEG key facts

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

