LSEG (Q3 Update): beats estimates

LSEG reported 6.4% organic revenue growth in the third quarter, excluding currency effects, and a 6.5% rise in gross profit - both beating estimates.
Growth was broad-based, led by the Risk Intelligence segment, driven by strong demand for screening and identity verification services.
Guidance was largely unchanged, with full-year revenue growth expected between 6.5-7.5%.
LSEG plans an additional £1bn share buyback to be completed before its 2025 results, bringing total buybacks to £2.5bn between March 2025 and February 2026.
The shares were up 6.9% in early trading.
