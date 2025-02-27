LSEG: small profit beat, good sales momentum

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) reported 7.7% organic growth in full-year income, ignoring currency moves, to £8.5bn (£8.5bn expected). Growth was broad based, with the Data & Analytics business securing annual subscription value (ASV) growth of 6.3%.

Underlying operating profit rose 9.0% to £3.2bn (£3.1bn expected), outpacing revenue growth as margins improved.

Free cash flow rose from £1.6bn to £2.2bn. Net debt rose from £6.1bn to £6.5bn, driven by acquisitions.

£1bn was returned via buybacks in 2024, with a further £0.5bn to be completed by July. A dividend of 89p per share was also announced.

For 2025, full year income is expected to rise between 6.5-7.5% with free cash flow of at least £2.4bn.

The shares rose 3.4% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.