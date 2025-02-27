LSEG: small profit beat, good sales momentum

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) reported 7.7% organic growth in full-year income, ignoring currency moves, to £8.5bn (£8.5bn expected). Growth was broad based, with the Data & Analytics business securing annual subscription value (ASV) growth of 6.3%.
Underlying operating profit rose 9.0% to £3.2bn (£3.1bn expected), outpacing revenue growth as margins improved.
Free cash flow rose from £1.6bn to £2.2bn. Net debt rose from £6.1bn to £6.5bn, driven by acquisitions.
£1bn was returned via buybacks in 2024, with a further £0.5bn to be completed by July. A dividend of 89p per share was also announced.
For 2025, full year income is expected to rise between 6.5-7.5% with free cash flow of at least £2.4bn.
The shares rose 3.4% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
LSEG key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.