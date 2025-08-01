Mastercard: Q2 beat, guidance nudged upwards

Mastercard’s second quarter net revenue came in slightly ahead of market forecasts, rising 16% to $8.1bn before currency moves. Payment network revenue was up 13% with value-added services up 22%.
Underlying operating profit grew 17% to $4.9bn. Free cash flow was up by 49% to $6.8bn reflecting improved conversion of operating profit into cash. Net debt stood at $9.9bn.
Mastercard returned $3.0bn to shareholders in dividends and buybacks.
Full year revenue growth guidance was upped from low teens to the high end of mid-teens.
The shares closed up 1.3% on the day.
Our view
