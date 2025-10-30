Microsoft (Q1 Results): Cloud growth a touch soft

Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of $77.7bn ($75.3bn expected), up 17% when ignoring currency moves. Growth was broad-based, including 39% in Azure (c.41% expected).
Operating profit was $38.0bn, up 22% in constant currency, driven by strong revenue growth and margin expansion.
Free cash flow rose 33% to $25.7bn, with net cash including lease liabilities at $41.5bn. Over the quarter, the company returned $10.7bn in cash to shareholders.
Revenue in the coming quarter is guided to land between $79.5–80.6bn, with Azure expected to grow at 37% when ignoring currency moves.
The shares fell 2.9% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Microsoft key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.