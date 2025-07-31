Microsoft: strong Q4 on cloud growth

Microsoft reported fourth-quarter revenue of $76.4bn, up 17% when ignoring currency moves (14% expected). Growth was broad based, including 39% in Azure (36-37% expected).
Operating profit was $34.3bn ($32.5bn expected), up 23% driven by revenue growth and higher margins.
Free cash flow rose 10% to $25.6bn ($21.3bn expected) with net cash including lease liabilities at $34.0bn. Over the quarter, the company returned $10.7bn in cash to shareholders.
Revenue in the coming quarter is guided to land between $74.7-75.8bn, with Azure expected to grow at 37%.
The shares rose 9.1% in after-hours trading.
Microsoft key facts
