Mitchells & Butlers (FY Update): Guidance In-Line

Mitchells & Butlers is on track for like-for-like sales growth of around 4.2% this year. However, growth in the final quarter slowed to about 3.1%, with some weakness noted in the London area and the group’s more premium brands.

Management remains confident of meeting consensus forecasts, which imply operating profit growth of around 5% to £327mn.

The group sees itself as well positioned to cope with cost inflation next year, which it expects add around £130mn to its cost base.

The shares fell 3.6% in early trading.

Our view

Mitchells & Butler’s looks set to deliver a decent full-year outcome in a tricky environment. But slowing sales growth against a backdrop of stubborn inflation saw sentiment weaken following its full-year trading update.

A long track record of market-beating sales growth is testament to the relentless focus on customer satisfaction and the diversity of its brands, which can help it react to the market conditions of the day. The broad portfolio includes family-friendly restaurants like Harvester and Toby Carvery, and more premium offerings such as Miller & Carter steakhouses. There are also popular high-street watering holes, including O'Neill’s and All Bar One.

The pub sector is not one that screams high tech, but we’re impressed with the group’s use of technology which has helped to improve both customer engagement and management of the supply chain.

A focus on operational excellence has helped an impressive recovery in profits, but higher employment costs have constrained margin growth this year. Next year, cost increases are expected to outpace wider inflation and rise around 6% prior to mitigation, placing further pressure on the bottom line. A potential tax grab in the Chancellor’s next Budget and fragile consumer sentiment are other risks we are monitoring.

With this in mind, we see the decision to keep dividend payments on hold as sensible, allowing continued investment into the business. We'd also like to see some more progress on bringing down debt levels.

But looking ahead we believe the group’s focus on customer satisfaction and strong branding means there's scope for margins to rise again should cost-growth stabilise.

Whereas competitors have been trimming their estates Mitchells & Butlers has made some modest additions to its footprint. Given the supply that’s come out the market, we support this move, as long as site selection is prioritised. Existing sites are also being upgraded, which looks to be an important contributor to the outperformance of its brands.

The group looks well-placed to continue growing its market share. And the additional pressure that weaker competitors find themselves under could see those trends accelerate. We think the operational delivery of recent years has been broadly recognised by the market. The challenging near-term outlook means that further catalysts may be few and far between.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The food and beverage industry is medium-risk in terms of ESG, though some segments, such as agriculture, tobacco and spirits fall in the high-risk category. Labour relations and supply chain management are key risks in this industry. Product governance is an area of concern industry-wide, particularly for companies operating in markets with strict quality and safety regulations. Other risks can vary by sub-industry, but community relations and resource use tend to impact most companies in this sector either directly or through their supply chains.

According to Sustainalytics, Mitchells & Butlers management of ESG risks is average. While many of its brands are food led and family friendly there is a strong responsible drinking policy in place. In terms of ingredient sourcing the lack of Supplier Environmental Certification is something we'd like to see addressed. Labour relations is also an area of weakness with no union recognition or working hours policy identified. And there is room for improvement in both the company's whistleblower policy and ESG reporting standards.