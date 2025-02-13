Nestlé: mixed results with positive volume growth

Nestlé's full-year sales fell 1.8% to 91.4bn Swiss Francs (CHF). Currency was a detractor, with underlying growth of 2.2%. Volume improved 0.8% with prices up 1.5% - both better than expected. Growth was led by coffee, confectionery and PetCare.
Operating profit fell to CHF 15.7bn from CHF 16.1bn.
Free cash flow was CHF 10.7bn, an increase of 2.5% from the previous year, helped by reductions in tax payments and capital expenditure.
Net debt increased from CHF 49.6bn to CHF 56.0bn.
Organic sales growth is expected to improve in 2025 and underlying operating profit margins are expected to be around 16.0% (2024: 17.2%) due to a ramp up in investment.
Nestlé proposed a 1.7% increase in of the annual dividend to CHF 3.05 per share.
The shares rose 5.7% in early trading.
