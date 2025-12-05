Netflix (Announcement): Warner Bros. deal confirmed

Netflix has agreed to buy the TV/film studios, plus streaming divisions, of Warner Bros. (WBD) in a cash and stock transaction.
WBD will spin out its cable TV assets in advance of this transaction. The agreement is for $23.25 in cash and $4.501 worth of shares in Netflix stock for each share of WBD common stock. This values WBD at around $72.0bn, or $82.7bn if debt is included.
Shareholder and regulatory approvals are required before completion, which is expected in around 12-18 months.
The shares fell 3.1% in pre-market trading.
